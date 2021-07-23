Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $973.89 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $633.29 and a 12 month high of $987.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $887.12.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

