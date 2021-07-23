Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$34.87 and last traded at C$35.00. 35,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 102,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.54.

The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

