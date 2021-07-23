AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Trading 58.4% Higher

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO)’s stock price traded up 58.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 14,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 5,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

AuraSource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

