Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading 8.1% Higher

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) shares traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.26. 549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

