Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.39 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

