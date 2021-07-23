Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

