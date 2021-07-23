Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $469.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $470.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.