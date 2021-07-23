BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $23.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $293,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

