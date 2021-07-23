Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Encore Wire by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

