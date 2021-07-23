Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

