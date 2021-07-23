SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE SAP opened at $139.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
