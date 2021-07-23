Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $145.90 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $146.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.88.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

