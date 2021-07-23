Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

NYSE NET opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $2,135,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 304.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

