Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 264.17

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders bought a total of 95,300 shares of company stock valued at $289,340 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 199 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.93. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.23.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

