Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). Alphatec reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,474.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,176. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEC opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

