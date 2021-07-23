Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

