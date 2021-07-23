Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,829,063 shares of company stock worth $106,355,714. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.