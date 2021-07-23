TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%.

TRST stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

