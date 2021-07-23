Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

