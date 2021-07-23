Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Cormark

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.02.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

