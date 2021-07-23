Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

