Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sundial Growers (SNDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.