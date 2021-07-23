Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Essentra (FLRAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS: FLRAF) recently:

7/20/2021 – Essentra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

7/19/2021 – Essentra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Essentra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Essentra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Essentra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of Essentra stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Essentra plc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of -0.54.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

