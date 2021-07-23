Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Value by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Retail Value by 6.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Retail Value by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

