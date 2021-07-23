Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PRGS opened at $45.79 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

