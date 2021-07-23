Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 821.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,022 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

