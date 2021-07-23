Man Group plc Has $7.93 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,063 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.