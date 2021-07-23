Man Group plc Purchases 5,719 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

