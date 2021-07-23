Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American States Water by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water by 140.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWR stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

