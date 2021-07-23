First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.34

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.34 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 185050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

