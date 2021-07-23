Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $373.63

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $373.63 and last traded at $370.67, with a volume of 310226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

