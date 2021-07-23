Analysts Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

