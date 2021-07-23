GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 3.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.96 and last traded at $183.84. 80,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,648,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.27 and a beta of -2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

