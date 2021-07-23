CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

