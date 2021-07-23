The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

The Buckle stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,025. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

