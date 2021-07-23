Domino’s Pizza Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 24,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,771% compared to the average daily volume of 635 call options.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $538.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.28. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.17.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

