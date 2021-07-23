Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 77.22% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.32.

About Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

