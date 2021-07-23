Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $61.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

