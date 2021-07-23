Matryx (MTX) Achieves Market Cap of $878,441.34

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $878,441.34 and $5,197.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matryx has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.82 or 0.00868612 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

