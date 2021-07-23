NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 36.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. NIX has a total market cap of $904,299.67 and $49,738.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded down 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,057.38 or 0.06363778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.01366390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00369160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00136964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00617321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00382169 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00294569 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

