Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00369160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

