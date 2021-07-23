Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

