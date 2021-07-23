Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

NYSE AN opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 68,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $7,014,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,909.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,428 shares of company stock valued at $58,377,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

