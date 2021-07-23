Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

GLNG stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 259.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 821,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,621,000. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.