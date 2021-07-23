Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

PLUG opened at $27.33 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.