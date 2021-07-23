Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 21,101 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

