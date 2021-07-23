Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $27.20 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of Littelfuse worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Littelfuse stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

