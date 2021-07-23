SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SNX stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,320 shares of company stock worth $3,817,530 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

