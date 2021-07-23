Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,822 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.13% of Avantor worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after buying an additional 381,330 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.10 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.