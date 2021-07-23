Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

